STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University's mascot now has an official mask.
East Stroudsburg University’s Warrior visited Kathy’s Dry Cleaning and Tailoring on Sixth Street in Stroudsburg to thank Kathy Rodgers for making the official mask designed to keep the ESU mascot safe during the COVID pandemic, the university said in a news release.
The mascot was joined by Nathan Black, ESU’s manager of environmental health and safety as they presented Kathy and staff member Trish Campanella with a gift basket to show appreciation for their efforts to keep the university and greater communities safe, the university said in the news release.