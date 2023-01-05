STROUDSBURG, Pa. - America now has some answers as to why a man from the Poconos stands accused of killing four Idaho college students. Long-awaited court paperwork was released Thursday, as Bryan Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho.

A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

"The maximum penalty for this offense if you were to plead guilty or be found guilty is death or imprisonment for life," said Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall. "Do you understand?"

"Yes," said Kohberger.

Similar to his Monroe County court hearing earlier this week, Kohberger only said a few words at the Latah County Courthouse Thursday. It was for what's called his initial appearance in Idaho.

"I have court-appointed counsel," Kohberger responded to another one of the judge's questions.

Kohberger's counsel asked for bond, which the judge denied.

Meanwhile, people are grappling with the gruesome details revealed in the affidavit.

It shares the accounts of the surviving roommates who were in the home when the students were killed.

It says one of the survivors heard a victim say someone was at the house, but looked out her window and didn't see anyone. That roommate told officers she got up again when she heard crying.

Then, she said she saw a tall man wearing black and a mask pass her, as she stood frozen in shock.

She said she didn't recognize him, and he walked toward a sliding door, according to the affidavit.

The stabbings are estimated to have happened between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. Nov. 13.

The document says a security camera picked up distorted audio of what could be voices or a whimper, followed by a loud thud. One of the victims' dogs is heard barking.

Responding police found a knife sheath next to two of the victims on the third floor. Fast forward to two days before Kohberger was arrested: Pennsylvania agents collected trash outside his family's Monroe County. The affidavit says DNA from that sheath matched the garbage.

Plus, there were multiple sightings of Kohberger's white Elantra near the house, around the time of the crime.

Cell phone records show Kohberger in the vicinity of the off-campus home 12 times before the killings, dating back months, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement says Kohberger's phone wasn't there when the students were stabbed, but noted it's common for perpetrators to leave their phone elsewhere.

Still, authorities say his phone pings at the home just hours after the brutal killings, at around 9:30 a.m.

Police had his cell phone number already from a traffic stop a couple months earlier.

Something the documents didn't touch on was if Kohberger had a connection to the victims or if investigators know anything about a potential motive.

A status hearing, where more scheduling will be done, is set for next week.