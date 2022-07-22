TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Thousands of people are getting ready to enjoy a weekend full of races, concerts, food and fun at Pocono Raceway.
It's the only NASCAR Cup race being hosted at the Tricky Triangle this year.
The track had previously hosted two races a year, dating back to 1982.
"This is the only time that the superstars of NASCAR racing will be in northeast Pennsylvania," said Ben May, Pocono Raceway president.
M&M's is also ending its NASCAR sponsorship, so the brand has a lot of events planned as a send off.
"The big highlight is, at the M&M's fan stage Sunday at noon, their roster of drivers from the past will be here," May said.
69 News reporter Rob Manch stopped by the infield, where thousands of campers full of fans are ready for a fun but hot weekend.
"This is actually his first time camping here in the infield," said Roger Mitchell, of his son Austin.
"I'm excited for this year. I get to meet new people, and it's just an awesome experience," said Austin Mitchell.
Another new element this year -- the cars drivers will be in.
NASCAR released its Gen-7 model this season, which May says is more cost effective and has allowed the sport to grow.
"The new car has done a spectacular job of attracting new ownership to the sport. Michael Jordan owns a team. Music superstar Pitbull owns a team," May said.
But more than the squealing tires and revving engines, fans say they're here for the atmosphere.
"You are surrounded by a bunch of strangers from all over the place. Everybody is super nice. You just feel like you're part of the NASCAR family, and it's awesome," said Ricky Shrey.
Races start Friday afternoon and continue all weekend, until the big race on Sunday.