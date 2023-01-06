STROUDSBURG, Pa. - It's been one week since Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger was identified and arrested in the Poconos. As many remain stunned by the details in the unsealed affidavit, 69 News is learning more about what people watching from Pennsylvania can expect next in the case.

"This is not a typical DNA case," said Dr. Greg Hampikian, a world-renowned forensic biologist and the director of the Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State University.

Dr. Hampikian notes there may or may not be more DNA evidence in the case against Kohberger.

An affidavit outlines how trash from Kohberger's parents' Monroe County home connected him to the scene of the quadruple murders in Idaho.

"The DNA match was done between the knife sheath DNA and the father of the suspect on this garbage, so essentially, they did a paternity test on some garbage," said Hampikian.

Dr. Hampikian points out the affidavit is a one-sided document, and we can't hear from anyone involved in the case, now that a gag order has been issued.

"When DNA is on an object that is found at a crime scene, we don't know how the DNA got on that object, when it got on that object," said Dr. Hampikian.

"We're balancing three things: the defendant's right to a fair trial and having a jury that is not prejudiced," said Dave Leroy, the former attorney general and lieutenant governor in Idaho and a practicing criminal defense attorney.

"Secondly, the public's right to know what's going on in these public proceedings of grave importance to a community like Moscow, and frankly, the rest of the nation, and then third, the right of a free press."

Here, we speak with former Idaho Attorney General & Lt. Governor & criminal defense lawyer David Leroy & world-renowned forensic biologist & Idaho Innocence Project Director Dr. Greg Hampikian about the Bryan Kohberger case. We'll have more on what's next at 4, 5 & 6 on @69News pic.twitter.com/PtscRjLUUx — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) January 6, 2023

That means the countless people seeking justice for the slain students will have to wait to hear the case play out in court.

There's a status conference set for Thursday.

"The prosecution and the defense will signal to the judge how swiftly they wish to move," said Leroy.

Leroy explains that in Idaho, it's the defendant's right to have a jury trial within six months. However, that could be pushed back if the defense or prosecution need more time to piece through complex evidence.

In Idaho, defendants have a preliminary hearing within ten days of their initial appearance, which for Kohberger, was Thursday.

"Witnesses would be subject to cross examination by the defense lawyer," said Leroy.

The preliminary hearing still needs to be scheduled, but it is likely the next time we'll get information on what investigators know about the horror in Moscow.