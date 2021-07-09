MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Generators are a lifesaver when the power goes out, but they also can be deadly.
“The onset of carbon monoxide will happen rapidly, especially if there's not clear ventilation,” Chief Henry Hennings, Easton Fire Department, said.
Pennsylvania State Police believe a running gas generator caused a man's death in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, this week.
On Wednesday, the body of Naseem Kareem, 21, was found inside his home, and first responders say they measured a significant level of carbon monoxide.
Investigators believe it was running due to power outages caused by storms in the area.
"It's not that frequent,” Hennings said.
However, he tells 69 News on average about 430 people die of carbon monoxide poisoning each year in the United States.
“We've had incidents in the past, so it could be a malfunctioning gas heater or oil burner; something along those lines. Or someone unfortunately running a generator too close, where there isn't proper ventilation,” Hennings said.
Hennings says you should never run a generator inside.
“There's not proper ventilation for that. You want to run a generator outside and at least twenty feet from any open, natural opening of a building: windows, doors, and HVAC units,” he added.
Hennings says you shouldn't just fill your generator with any type of fuel, either. He recommends following the manufacturer's guidelines, since there are different types: like gas, diesel, and propane-fired generators.
“But they're all carbon-based fuels, so they all will emit carbon monoxide,” Hennings said.
If you're going to sleep or have to leave your home, he recommends shutting it down.
When the power comes back on and it's time to put it away:
“I recommend a storage shed that is away from the residence whenever possible,” Hennings said.