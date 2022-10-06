Pennsylvania is pouring money into promoting craft beverage destinations in Schuylkill County.

Thursday, local legislators announced a grant of more than $26,000 for Explore Schuylkill's "Craft Beverage Trail" program.

The trail highlights more than a dozen local breweries, wineries and distilleries in the county.

Yuengling is one of them.

Money from the grant will go toward expanding and marketing the trail.

The grant was given by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Board.