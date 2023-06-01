GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - A discovery inside of a Schuylkill County apartment prompted a large response from police and the bomb squad on Wednesday.

An explosive device was found in an apartment on West Main Street in Girardville, said the Rangers Hose fire company.

Firefighters evacuated and blocked off the area, and state police and the bomb squad safely detonated the device, the fire company said.

When crews searched the building again, they found a second device. That one was also safely detonated, with the help of additional state police and the FBI, and the scene was eventually cleared.

The fire company says its crews were on scene for more than 11 hours, and it thanked the residents who brought drinks and supplies for first responders.

Authorities did not elaborate on the devices or who found them.