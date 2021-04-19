One weekend and two tragic falls.
On Saturday, a 57-year-old California woman died after her parachute got tangled near Sacramento.
74-year-old Edward Harney of New Jersey died after a jump Sunday morning. His body was found in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, near the Sky's the Limit Skydiving Center.
Both were reported to be experienced jumpers.
"Majority of our incidents or accidents are experienced skydivers, people who have been doing this for a very long time," said Albert Birtchtold, executive director of the United States Parachute Association.
Bitrchtold, who's jumped more than 7,000 times himself, adds overall, the sport is safe. In 2020 there were 11 deaths from 2.8 million jumps.
"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened with the chute. We are not sure yet," said Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.
Police say Harney's shoot opened but eventually got separated from him, a scenario that Birchtold says would be very rare. He does say they've tracked fatalities since the 1960s and generally human error is the cause.
"There are some good resources on our website for anyone looking for a first time-jump. When looking, I would recommend going to a USPS group drop zone. They have taken a pledge to follow to our safety requirements," Birtchtold said.
A group Sky's the Limit is a part of.
Harney's cause of death is pending an autopsy.