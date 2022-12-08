Slowly the two hearses carrying the bodies of 59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old Zach Paris made their way from Schuylkill County to the Joint Operations Center in Lehigh County. The firefighters were honored as heroes.
A procession of emergency responders made the over one-hour trip with them, driving under ladder arches draped with the American flag, as people came out to pay their respects. Salute, after salute, after salute.
One of those people paying their respects was former Temple Fire Company firefighter Kyle Phillips.
"Being part of the brotherhood, you come out and support whoever you need to and I was listening to the call last night and it definitely hit home," Phillips said.
The procession included a stop at their home department, the Community Fire Company in New Tripoli.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to be lowered to half-staff in their honor.
Many are taking to social media to show their support with the image of the New Tripoli Fire Company badge with a black band through it. Emergency responders posted on Twitter and Facebook sharing their condolences and grief.
Philadelphia Fire offered their deepest sympathy and support. Whitehall Township Police said "they paid the ultimate price with their lives while trying to save others." And the Pennsylvania National Guard offered a special tribute showing a picture of the 192nd Firefighter Detachment currently serving in Eastern Europe honoring Gruber and Paris.
The two are not only on the minds and hearts of people here, but throughout the world.
To help with expenses and future of his two young daughters, a GoFundMe has been organized for Paris' family.