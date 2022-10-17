MINERSVILLE, Pa. - A retired Army Colonel brought his cross-country motorcycle journey to Schuylkill County Monday.

Christopher Kolenda's Fallen Hero Honor Ride stopped in Minersville.

Kolenda is riding 1700 miles to honor six paratroopers from his military unit who were killed in action in Afghanistan in 2007.

He's visiting each of their grave sites.

Kolenda traveled to Saint Stanislaus Kostak Cemetery Monday afternoon to pay his respects to David Boris.

Kolenda called Boris his "little brother."

Kolenda kicked off his ride last month in Nebraska and will finish up at Arlington National Cemetery.