AUBURN, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck.
Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
A PennDOT crew had excavated a trench at the site and filled it with stone, but residents say the stone washed away, leaving a ditch. Residents say PennDOT knew about the hazard but did nothing to fix it.
PennDOT says it's investigating.