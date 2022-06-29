Pennsylvania Department of Transportation PennDOT
69 News

AUBURN, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck.

Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

A PennDOT crew had excavated a trench at the site and filled it with stone, but residents say the stone washed away, leaving a ditch. Residents say PennDOT knew about the hazard but did nothing to fix it.

PennDOT says it's investigating.

