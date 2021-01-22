BUTLER TWP., Pa. - A brother and sister were found dead after fire tore through their family's home in Schuylkill County.
Alison Houser, 29, and Andrew Charriez, 13, were found together at the bottom of the stairs in the home Friday morning, the family told WFMZ's Bo Koltnow at the scene.
Their mother was flown to the hospital after escaping through a second-floor window, the family said. Her condition is not known.
The father was able to escape unharmed, they said.
The fire appears to have started around 12:30 a.m. in a receptacle in the living room, according to the family. The father spotted it, but the home on Brown Lane in Butler Township was quickly engulfed in flames.
Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the home, and they spent hours getting it under control.
The coroner was called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., officials said.
The home is a total loss.
