Butler Township Schuylkill County fire with courtesy
Skook News

BUTLER TWP., Pa. - A brother and sister were found dead after fire tore through their family's home in Schuylkill County.

Alison Houser, 29, and Andrew Charriez, 13, were found together at the bottom of the stairs in the home Friday morning, the family told WFMZ's Bo Koltnow at the scene.

Alison Houser and Andrew Charriez _ Schuylkill County fire victims

Alison Houser, 29, and her brother, Andrew Charriez, 13 (photo provided by family)

Their mother was flown to the hospital after escaping through a second-floor window, the family said. Her condition is not known.

The father was able to escape unharmed, they said.

The fire appears to have started around 12:30 a.m. in a receptacle in the living room, according to the family. The father spotted it, but the home on Brown Lane in Butler Township was quickly engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the home, and they spent hours getting it under control.

The coroner was called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., officials said.

The home is a total loss.

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow will have the latest details in a live report on 69 News at Noon.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.