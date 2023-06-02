Six year old Lynley Folio has not had an easy childhood.

She suffers from a list of health issues, with epilepsy being one of them.

"Her seizures you can't really notice them when she's having them, but they could kill her at night," said her father, Mark Folio.

And what could help save her life is a seizure dog.

"A dog would be great for her," Mark said.

Some motorcycle clubs in the region quickly caught wind and wanted to step in to help in any way they can.

"I brought it up to all the clubs and inner club a couple weeks ago and then it all came together," said Lee "Maddog" Miller, Next Nation Motorcycle Club. "Most people here are more generous than most people know."

They hosted a motorcycle bike wash at the Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville, working to raise every dollar they could to help Lynley and her family buy a dog which could cost up to $17,000.

Family, friends, local dog breeders, and so many others across the area are donating to help Lynley.

"Its amazing. There's no words," said Mark.

Lynley will be approved through New Hope Assistance Dogs, matched with a dog based on her types of seizures, and hopefully be on her way to living her life a little easier.