TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - The family of a woman struck and killed by a plow truck in Monroe County is raising money for her funeral and children.
A GoFundMe page says Botasha "Bo" Torres was killed instantly when she was hit by a PennDOT truck on Friday evening.
Authorities had said it happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 940 and Sir Bradford Road in Tobyhanna Township.
The online fundraiser says Torres leaves behind three children.
Pocono Mountain Regional police were investigating.