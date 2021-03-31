Attorneys for the family of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by state police on an overpass said Wednesday that troopers did not have to use lethal force.
Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob held a virtual news conference one day after the Monroe County district attorney’s office ruled the fatal shooting of Christian Hall was justified.
Prosecutors say Hall approached troopers while brandishing a pellet gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun, and they opened fire.
Lawyers for the family say Hall did not present an immediate threat. A civil suit is planned.