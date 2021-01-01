GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Neighbors helped rescue a family of four trapped on the roof of their burning home Friday morning in Schuylkill County.
It happened on the 200 block of West Main Street in Girardville.
The fire chief told 69 News neighbors got an extension ladder and helped the mom, dad, 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter off the roof.
The kids were flown to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. Their parents were rushed to the hospital by ambulance.
The fire chief says the fire severely damaged the home. He said a neighboring home, owned by the mom's parents, suffered minor damage.
There's no word yet on what started the fire. The state police fire marshal is investigating.