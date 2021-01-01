Girardville fire

Courtesy Skook News

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Neighbors helped rescue a family of four trapped on the roof of their burning home Friday morning in Schuylkill County.

It happened on the 200 block of West Main Street in Girardville.

The fire chief told 69 News neighbors got an extension ladder and helped the mom, dad, 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter off the roof.

The kids were flown to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. Their parents were rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire chief says the fire severely damaged the home. He said a neighboring home, owned by the mom's parents, suffered minor damage.

There's no word yet on what started the fire. The state police fire marshal is investigating.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.