STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The family of a man who was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers on Route 33 in Monroe County have filed a lawsuit against members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the county District Attorney's Office.
Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Devon Jacob filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Christian Hall’s family for what they call Hall’s wrongful death.
“Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) shot and killed 19-year-old Christian Hall during a mental health emergency while he was standing with his hands up in the universal stance of surrender," attorneys for the family said in a statement Wednesday.
"The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office permitted PSP to investigate itself, published a misleading PowerPoint presentation in an attempt to bolster PSP’s false claims, and cleared the Trooper of wrongdoing. When Christian’s parents served a subpoena on the Commissioner of PSP to obtain the unredacted mobile video recordings, PSP tried unsuccessfully to force them to enter into a confidentiality agreement before releasing the video," the attorneys said.
69 News has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney and Pennsylvania State Police for comment.
The district attorney's office has previously said state police troopers were justified in shooting Hall, 19, who they say was armed with what appeared to be a gun on Route 33.
The investigation determined troopers were justified in their use of force "due to Hall's actions which presented an imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury," Michael Mancuso, first assistant district attorney, had previously said in a news conference.
"In the circumstances they were faced with, there was only one outcome, and (Hall) made sure what that outcome was going to be," Mancuso said during the news conference.
The DA's office said Hall was the one who first called 911 to report a "possible suicider" on the Route 33 overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township.
Dash cam video from police cars shows troopers encountering Hall standing on the concrete barrier to the road below. The two responding troopers then retreat to behind their vehicles, which are parked at the end of the bridge, when they see Hall with what appears to be a gun.
"At all times, he acts like the gun he has is real," Mancuso said. "It was an instrument in provoking the cops' reaction."
Authorities later recovered the weapon, which was a pellet gun made to look like a semi-automatic gun.
As Hall gets closer to the troopers, one of them fires shots that miss Hall and hit the concrete barrier behind him, the police dash cam video shows. That's when Hall brings his arms up, while still holding the gun, and lifts the gun into the air.
Troopers then open fire, hitting Hall three times, video shows.
"Contrary to false reports on social media...at the time he was shot, Hall was in fact holding the weapon in his hand," Mancuso said.
He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"Troopers displayed much professionalism and empathy in trying to avoid the use of deadly force against Hall," he said at the news conference. "Frankly I'm astounded that they let him get so close with the threat he was presenting. It was clearly the last thing they wanted to do, was open fire on him."
Mancuso said Hall's actions and other evidence, including previous social media posts, show Hall's intentions were clearly to end his life.
"Classic suicide-by-cop scenario, and Mr. Hall would not be deterred," Mancuso said.
Family and friends had said Hall was suffering from a mental health crisis.