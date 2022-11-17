HAZLETON, Pa. - Attorneys for the family of Ashokkumar Patel say he was paid just over minimum wage to sell potato chips, gas and run what they call a "mini casino."

Patel was working at Craig's Food Mart in Hazleton in December 2020 when Jafet Rodriguez, a customer who frequently played six video skill games at the store, robbed it of $14,000 and fatally shot Patel in the process.

Attorney Bob Zimmerman says Rodriguez knew the store kept large sums of cash on hand to pay skill game winners.

But unlike slot machines at casinos that are required by the state to have strict security protocols in place to protect workers and patrons, skill games are unregulated.

"There were no security people on site. There were no security measures that could have or should have prevented this. This isn't just a Hazleton problem, it's a Pennsylvania problem," said Zimmerman.

A wrongful death lawsuit names 25 defendants, including the store owner, Sunoco and gaming companies.

A spokesman for Game manufacturer Pace-O-Matic, who is among them, released a statement:

“Our skill games are legal and have withstood multiple legal challenges. We also work to ensure that our games are secure. Security is a constant focus as we work to make modifications and implement policies to further bolster the security of our game terminals.

“Furthermore, the extraordinary rise in crime and violence has nothing to do with businesses conducting legal business. Additionally, the issue of crime has plagued our casinos as well. Look no further than Parx Casino, where a customer was followed from the casino to his home and murdered just a year ago.”

In October, Parx Casinos filed a lawsuit against Pace-O-Matic, claiming their skill games are illegal slot machines and citing unfair competition and wrongful interference of prospective business relations.

In the last year, two bills seeking to regulate skill games were introduced by lawmakers.