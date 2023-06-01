EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The family of a woman who died in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg has filed a lawsuit.

As first reported in the Morning Call, the patient's blood oxygen had fallen to a dangerously low level back in November.

It took a nurse 14 minutes to respond to the alarm. The patient passed out and was revived, but died four days later.

The woman's family is suing the hospital, Lehigh Valley Health Network, and the nurse.

69 News reached out to LVHN about the suit.

We have yet to hear back.