LONG POND, Pa. — It’s the weekend thousands of local fans have been waiting for: NASCAR is back at Pocono Raceway. There’s a jam-packed schedule of action leading up to the Cup Series race Sunday.

Camping opened Thursday at noon, so the fun is well underway. More than 3,000 RVs are set to be on site throughout the weekend.

This year is special, because it's the 50th year of Pocono Raceway hosting NASCAR events.

Friday night, there's the Menard's Series Race. Saturday, there's the Truck and Xfinity Series. The NASCAR Cup Series is on Sunday.

There are many cool things happening on and off the track.

Ally and NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman are visiting the Lehigh Valley Humane Society in Allentown Friday. They'll be donating items and spending time with animals and volunteers.

Back at the raceway, people can check out a giant lung. It's called LungXperience and it's a traveling, augmented reality exhibit designed to teach people about lung cancer risk factors, treatments and stages. That's a collaboration between the Lung Cancer Initiative, LVHN and AstraZeneca.

Then on Sunday morning, before the big race, two PA veterans are getting new, refurbished rides. They'll be a big unveiling and presentation here at the raceway.

The cars are being donated by the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program, Faulkner Collision Centers and Pocono Raceway.