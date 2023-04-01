...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, central and southern New Jersey and east
central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&