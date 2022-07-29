Fatal crash closes Turnpike in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. – A horrific crash has shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County.
At least one person has been killed and hazmat crews called in after the crash grinded the evening commute to a halt.
After nearly four hours with both lanes closed, the southbound lane opened before 10 p.m., officials said.
There's no word yet on the exact number of people killed and injured, how many vehicles were involved, or what led to the crash.
A medical helicopter landed at the site.
The crash happened about 6 tonight on the northbound side of the highway between the Mahoning Valley and the Route 903 EZPass slip ramp in Kidder Township on the Northeast Extension, according to the Turnpike's website.
The turnpike's Twitter alerts page said the deadly crash involved cars and a commercial vehicle.
Drone footage from the scene shows a tractor trailer's cab on one side of the highway and its trailer stretched across the other side.
Both sides of the highway were shut down as medical helicopters and hazmat crews responded.
Traffic was backed along the 19-mile stretch between the Mahoning V alley and Pocono exits.
Emergency workers walked from car to car asking drivers stuck in the traffic to turn around -- one vehicle at a time.
