A Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency meteorologist is urging everyone to regularly check weather updates when snow squalls are in the forecast.
Officials said a snow squall led to a massive, deadly pileup on Interstate 81 in Foster Township, Schuylkill County, on Monday, about 10 miles west of Pottsville.
The coroner says three people were killed, and police report two dozen people were injured.
This snow squall comes a little more than a month after dozens of vehicles collided in a pileup on I-81 about 25 miles north in Kline Township.
Francisco Diaz, one of the drivers in Monday's pileup, says he was able to avoid crashing into any vehicles, instead he hit trees. Diaz said his injuries are minor.
"Besides the day being cold, it was very nice," Diaz said, "but all of a sudden, the snow came heavily."
Those are conditions PEMA Meteorologist Jeff Jumper says come on quickly but don't last very long.
"These snow squalls are dangerous because not only do you get the whiteout conditions and the blizzard-like conditions," Jumper said, "you're going from clear travel where you're doing 60, 70 miles per hour into an area where you're reduced visibility."
On top of that, Jumper says you're dealing with below-freezing temps, making it easy for snow to quickly pileup and roadways to become icy.
"If a couple of cars start to have problems as additional vehicles come from the backside of it, you end up with a pileup," he said.
If you're stuck in a snow squall, Jumper says to slow down, not slam on the breaks, turn on your headlights and stay in the lane.
If you crash and get out of your car, he recommends getting as far away from the accident as possible, off the roadway and away from your vehicle.
"Cause think, there's other drivers coming at a high speed behind you that could cause some issues," he said.
Jumper says if you're on a highway during a snow squall, get off at the nearest exit if you can. However, he says it's best to avoid driving entirely if a snow squall is in the forecast.