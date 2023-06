PALMERTON, Pa. - A fatal motorcycle accident occurred Saturday night at around 10:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Mauch Chunk Rd, Palmerton.

Initial reports say the motorcyclist, 30s, Kunkletown, was traveling West when he sideswiped a car, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The biker was not wearing a helmet.

Coroner was called to the scene.