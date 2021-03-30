A father and his three young children were rescued after their canoe capsized in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon.
The family was out on Lake Harmony in the canoe, about 300 or 400 feet from shore, when the canoe capsized shortly after noon, said Lake Harmony Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Lennon.
Fire and EMS crews arrived after bystanders heard screams for help and someone called 911, Lennon said. Two bystanders went out on kayaks and they were successful in bringing in two of the kids, Lennon said.
Fire Company rescuers helped get the father and the third child out of the lake, Lennon said.
Lennon said the youngest daughter was airlifted to LVH-Cedar Crest with serious injuries. Several children, including the girl, also had hypothermia issues, Lennon said.