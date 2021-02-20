MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A father and son were arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Middle Smithfield Friday morning, police say.
According to the police statement, at around 9:00 a.m., Trooper Russell was requested to respond to the 600 block of Resica Falls Road for shots fired into a gas station convenience store with close proximity to an occupied residence on the property.
Troopers Berrocal and Leri of the Criminal Investigation Unit also responded to the location.
Officials say, upon arrival it was learned that at approximately midnight, individuals shot eight rounds into the business and fled the scene.
Due to the recent snow, the owner of the gas station was able to follow the fresh and distinct tire marks to nearby Brushy Mountain Rd and in the opposite direction to his other business, Mueller's Diner and Bar, officials say.
The gas station owner obtained photographs of the distinct tire tracks and notified the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) once he was able to gain access to his businesses and surveillance.
Officials say Trooper Berraocal and Leri observed Frank Fedor, 48 of East Stroudsburg, at Brushy Mountain Rd on the surveillance at Mueller's and approximately ten minutes later, the same vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, appeared doing the shooting, with matching tire tracks.
The Monroe County District Attorney was notified of the incident and for support for an application of search warrants.
White traveling back to the station, Trooper Leri and Berrocal observed Fedor in the suspect vehicle at another gas station.
Officials say Fedor was approached and initially provided statements regarding attempting to find "Bo", the owner at Mueller's, but was heavily intoxicated and "could not remember" anything else except driving around and drinking with his son, Andrew Fedor, 22 of East Stroudsburg.
According to police, both Frank and Andrew Fedor were detained and Andrew was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, similar to the rounds used.
The Toyota Tundra was also secured pending search warrant.
Interviews were conducted at PSP Stroudsburg. Search warrants were obtained for the vehicle, persons and residence, according to police.
First Ada Mancuso approved charges of Attempted Homicide and related charges for both Andrew and Frank Fedor.
Troopers Leri and Berrocal are currently investigating.