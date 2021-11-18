A picture says it all: 13-year-old Angela White and her dad Chris in his Cessna 150 Airplane.
According to family Chris, a small business owner, had finally landed his dream of his pilot's license in his 50's. Sunday afternoons he would often take Angela soaring over the Poconos. It was a high-flying adventure and time for White's wife Sharon, a teacher, to get her weekly lesson plan done.
However, the teen just had spinal surgery. Her T12 vertebra was nearly displaced after the pair crashed Sunday evening in the woods near Wilkes Barre. The plane apparently split between two trees, damaging the wing but leaving the cockpit intact.
A cousin set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.
Both have multiple injuries. Angela suffered spinal issues, a skull fracture, hemothorax, and burns. Chris has multiple fractures and a concussion.
Sharon called 911 after not hearing from the pair that night.
Suffering from near hypothermia, they were found in the snow around 2 a.m. Monday, deep in state game lands in Bear Creek Township. They were found nearly five hours after crashing. An iPad signal Chris used to set up the flight plan led rescuers to them.
Pennsylvania State Police Sgt. John Richards was part of the rescue team.
"Both of them were the best patients you could ever deal with, very cooperative. They did everything they could to help us help them," Richards said.
10 minutes before arriving at the hospital, Angela could no longer use her legs.
She is set for a second surgery on Friday. Updates are given on their fundraising page.
The NTSB is still investigating the crash.