BARRETT TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a father admitted to hitting his baby's head on a table, then putting her dead body on the couch and going back to sleep.
Lamont Bacchus, 31, is now facing homicide charges in the death of his 2-month-old daughter in Barrett Township, Monroe County in March, the district attorney announced Thursday.
Amanda Green, 29, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Bacchus, Green, and a third person, Tony Kristiansen, 29, had initially been charged with child endangerment and drug offenses after the child was found dead in an apartment along Route 447 on March 19.
Bacchus, of Delaware, initially claimed he had left the apartment to buy drugs and that the baby was fine when he left, officials say.
The district attorney says Bacchus changed his story after an autopsy revealed the baby had suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding from a blunt force, and her death was ruled a homicide. He then claimed that he tripped and accidentally dropped the baby, then later said he had hit his daughter's head against a table out of frustration, because she was crying and he was the only one caring for her, the DA said.
Bacchus said he knew the baby was dead right after he hit her head, but he put her back on the couch and went back to sleep, authorities said.
Green is accused of injecting Bacchus with drugs, then leaving the child in his care while she went to sleep with Kristiansen, the DA said.
Bacchus, Green and Kristiansen are also accused of using drugs around the baby, and waiting at least an hour between finding the baby dead and calling 911.
Kristiansen is facing felony counts of endangering a child, as well as drug offenses.