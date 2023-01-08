"He was just a person looking for an opportunity and just happened to be in that house and it's hard to take," said Steven Goncalves.

The father of Kaylee Goncalves, is speaking out.

She was one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November.

Nearly two months later, police have 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County in custody on murder charges.

In court documents recently released, phone records and surveillance video showed that Kohberger may have visited the area of the crime scene twelve times before the night of the murder.

The documents explain how Kohberger allegedly carried out the killings…even mentioning that one of the surviving roommates saw the suspect in the hallway that night.

The affidavit states: "She (one of the surviving roommates) opened her door for the third time, after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose, walking towards her."

She was frozen.

Many people are asking why didn't she or the other living roommate call 911 immediately?

Steven Goncalves says he understands. And that those horrific situations aren't always played out the way the public understands.

"I do know that she was petrified and I think people respond a little bit different. I think she was just scared, very scared. And you know, it's not like Hollywood where everyone behaves like people think they would," said Goncalves.

What's left of the King Road home in Moscow Idaho is eerie. Caution tape still hangs.

Investigators have been seen carrying out items from inside.

What was once furniture and decoration inside a college home is now evidence.

The mattresses, bed frames, and bags containing the girl's belongings.

All being loaded into a U-HAUL truck on the property.

Investigators have not yet said how or if Kohberger knew all four victims.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for January 12th.