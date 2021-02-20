MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- A father and son were arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Monroe County Friday morning, police say.
According to the police statement, troopers were requested around 9 a.m. to respond to the 600 block of Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township for shots fired into a gas station convenience store with close proximity to an occupied residence on the property.
Officials say they learned that at approximately midnight, individuals shot eight rounds into the business and fled the scene.
Due to the recent snow, the owner of the gas station was able to follow the fresh and distinct tire marks to nearby Brushy Mountain Road and in the opposite direction, to his other business, Mueller's Diner and Bar, officials say.
The gas station owner obtained photographs of the distinct tire tracks and notified state police once he was able to gain access to his businesses and surveillance.
Troopers observed Frank Fedor, 48, of East Stroudsburg, at Brushy Mountain Road on the surveillance at Mueller's, and approximately 10 minutes later, the same vehicle, a Toyota Tundra, appeared doing the shooting, with matching tire tracks, officials said.
The Monroe County District Attorney was notified of the incident and for support for an application of search warrants.
White traveling back to the station, the troopers spotted Fedor in the suspect vehicle at another gas station.
Officials say Fedor was approached and initially provided statements regarding attempting to find "Bo," the owner at Mueller's, but was heavily intoxicated and "could not remember" anything else except driving around and drinking with his son, Andrew Fedor, 22.
According to police, both Frank and Andrew Fedor were detained and Andrew was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, similar to the rounds used.
The Toyota Tundra was also secured pending search warrant.
Interviews were conducted at PSP Stroudsburg. Search warrants were obtained for the vehicle, persons and residence, according to police.
The district attorney's office approved charges of attempted homicide and related charges for both Andrew and Frank Fedor.
State police are investigating.