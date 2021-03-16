US Capitol building background

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman faces federal charges after she allegedly cheered on rioters as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol in early January and was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building.

The FBI charged in a newly unsealed affidavit that Annie C. Howell of Swoyersville had engaged in trespassing, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent entry and obstruction of Congress.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for her public defender. The Justice Department says about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.