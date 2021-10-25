Bank robbery

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A federal grand jury has indicted a man charged in a Monroe County bank robbery.

Michael Muse of Brooklyn, New York is charged with a single count of bank robbery for allegedly holding up the ESSA bank branch in Middle Smithfield Township in September.

Court documents say he threatened the life of a bank teller with an air pistol and took off with more than $9,000.

Muse was arrested after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

