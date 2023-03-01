STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A federal grand jury has recommended against criminal charges for Pennsylvania State Police troopers and anyone from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office in the deadly police shooting of Christian Hall, 19, on December 30, 2020.

The shooting had been ruled justified by the DA's office.

Devon Jacobs, the co-counsel for the family, commented on the decision Wednesday.

“The Hall family thanks the DOJ for investigating Christian’s homicide. The family understands and respects the DOJ’s decision. The lack of a federal criminal prosecution does not mean that a crime has not been committed. Rather, it means that the conduct in question is not believed to violate federal law.”

The DA's office had said Hall was armed with what appeared to be a gun on Route 33 in Monroe County. The investigation determined troopers were justified in their use of force "due to Hall's actions which presented an imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury," said Michael Mancuso, first assistant district attorney, said in 2021.

The DA's office said Hall was the one who first called 911 to report a "possible suicider" on the Route 33 overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30.

Dash cam video from police cars shows troopers encountering Hall standing on the concrete barrier to the road below. The two responding troopers then retreat to behind their vehicles, which are parked at the end of the bridge, when they see Hall with what appears to be a gun.

"At all times, he acts like the gun he has is real," Mancuso said. "It was an instrument in provoking the cops' reaction."

Authorities later recovered the weapon, which was a pellet gun made to look like a semi-automatic gun.

Troopers shut down traffic on Route 33 and I-80, and put stationary tractor-trailers below the overpass to try to dissuade Hall from jumping or lessen injuries if he did, the DA's office said.

"For nearly 1.5 hours, troopers gave an exemplary effort to deescalate the situation...by reassuring him over and over that he was not in trouble," Mancuso said.

Hall didn't say much during negotiations, Mancuso said, but did ask troopers if they were trained to shoot if shot at, and said "make it quick."

Video shows Hall put down the gun at one point, but then pick it up again. He eventually starts walking closer to the troopers and refuses commands to put down the gun.

"Hall refused to comply...he actually appeared to escalate the threat he was presenting," Mancuso said.

As Hall gets closer to the troopers, one of them fires shots that miss Hall and hit the concrete barrier behind him, the police dash cam video shows. That's when Hall brings his arms up, while still holding the gun, and lifts the gun into the air.

Troopers then open fire, hitting Hall three times, video shows.

"Contrary to false reports on social media...at the time he was shot, Hall was in fact holding the weapon in his hand," Mancuso said.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mancuso said Hall's actions and other evidence, including previous social media posts, show Hall's intentions were clearly to end his life.

Family and friends had said Hall was suffering from a mental health crisis.