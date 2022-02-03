FedEx Generic
MGN

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - FedEx Corp. will discontinue operations at a Tobyhanna site this year, affecting 213 jobs, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has reported.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping company confirmed the state WARN notice on Thursday. WARN notices are required in advance of plant closings or large layoffs. FedEx is assisting employees with job searches, the company said.

"FedEx Supply Chain operations at 2086 Corporate Center Drive West in Tobyhanna, PA, will be discontinued in 2022," according to a FedEx statement.

"We have provided information to our team members to learn about job openings at other FedEx Supply Chain facilities and other job opportunities nearby," the statement said.

The notice posted by Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry said 213 jobs will be affected in three phases, starting April 1, continuing May 31 and then June 30 due to "permanent closure."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.