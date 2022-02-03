COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - FedEx Corp. will discontinue operations at a Tobyhanna site this year, affecting 213 jobs, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has reported.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping company confirmed the state WARN notice on Thursday. WARN notices are required in advance of plant closings or large layoffs. FedEx is assisting employees with job searches, the company said.
"FedEx Supply Chain operations at 2086 Corporate Center Drive West in Tobyhanna, PA, will be discontinued in 2022," according to a FedEx statement.
"We have provided information to our team members to learn about job openings at other FedEx Supply Chain facilities and other job opportunities nearby," the statement said.
The notice posted by Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry said 213 jobs will be affected in three phases, starting April 1, continuing May 31 and then June 30 due to "permanent closure."