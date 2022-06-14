Tomasz Michalski Mug
Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man is behind bars on attempted homicide charges after a shooting in the Poconos.

Tomasz Michalski, 42, is accused of shooting a 47-year-old woman in the face at a home on Resica Falls Road in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, state police said.

An altercation led to the shooting just after 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

Michalski was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police did not comment on the woman's condition or the relationship between the victim and suspect.

