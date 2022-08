MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- Firefighters have responded to the scene of a large fire in Lehighton, Carbon County.

The flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. at a trucking company in Mahoning township.

Images show flames shooting out of a building and a large cloud of smoke over the property.

This is the second fire at the location in less than 2 weeks.

Crews are still on the scene.

There's no word on any injuries.

Stay tuned for the latest news on WFMZ.