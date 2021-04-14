POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A commercial fire shut down part of Route 61 in Schuylkill County Wednesday morning.
Fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. in a building in the 400 block of N. Claude A Lord Boulevard, which becomes Route 61, in Pottsville according to emergency dispatchers.
Multiple fire companies from Schuylkill and Berks counties responded, and Route 61 was closed while crews worked.
The blaze was marked under control around 8:30 a.m., but firefighters remained on scene after that.
The building has multiple businesses, but it's not clear where the fire broke out or how much damage it caused.
No injuries were reported.