PORT CLINTON, Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a brush fire in Port Clinton Thursday afternoon, following a trend of several brush fires in recent days.

First responders from Berks and Schuylkill counties were still on the scene as of 5 p.m., with firefighters gathering in the area of Broad and Oak streets.

Port Clinton borough is in Schuylkill County, north of Hamburg.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were also on the scene.

Initial reports indicate a power line may have sparked the fire, but there is no confirmation yet.