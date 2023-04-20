PORT CLINTON, Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a brush fire in Port Clinton Thursday afternoon, following a trend of several brush fires in recent days.

First responders from Berks and Schuylkill counties were still on the scene as of 5 p.m., with firefighters gathering in the area of Broad and Oak streets.

Port Clinton borough is in Schuylkill County, north of Hamburg.

Port Clinton brush fire - Schuylkill fire crews

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were also on the scene.

Initial reports indicate a power line may have sparked the fire, but there is no confirmation yet.

Scroll down for comments if available