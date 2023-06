BANKS TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a fire at at least two buildings in Carbon County Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the unit block of East Market Street in Banks Township around 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

At least two buildings are affected by the fire, county dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say nobody was injured.

Several county fire crews remained on the scene Thursday afternoon.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.