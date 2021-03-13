Kresgeville Deli
Lawrence Neff

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- An overnight fire heavily damaged an area landmark, The Kresgeville Deli on Route 209. 

According to officials, the report came in at 1:53 a.m. Saturday for an initial call of smoke and odor. Shortly after being dispatched, the report was upgraded to a commercial structure fire. 

The fire damaged the deli as well as an upstairs apartment. All tenants were able to get out safely. 

No injuries were reported.

The origin of the fire is being investigated by the Hazleton State Police Fire Marshall. 

