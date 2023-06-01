BANKS TWP., Pa. - "I was terrified, I was shaking. I didn't know what's next," said Varadesky Santos.

He could not believe what's left of the house he lived in for 10 years.

"I feel bad because I had a lot of history here," said Santos. "I own the house and did a lot of renovation before I moved."

It's near East Market Street in Banks Township, in the village of Tresckow in Carbon County. That's just south of Hazleton.

"I can't believe this. I don't know where it started or how it happened. This is crazy," said Patricia McManaway.

The fire also destroyed a home next door.

McManaway says she grew up right here, and is sick to see what's left.

"I saw it, I was in tears. I called my mom. She couldn't believe it either. We took pictures. She was upset," said McManaway.

A third home was also damaged. That one belongs to Jarolim Reyes. The home is still standing, but the entire back siding and pool melted from the heat.

"Everything, everything in the back is gone," said Reyes.

"I called 911."

The home can't be lived in now, so her family will be moving elsewhere for the time being.

"We can't because the smell of smoke inside," said Reyes.

"To see this is sad," said McManaway.

"Just a lot of memories."