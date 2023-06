In Ashland, Schuylkill County, flames tore through an apartment building and damaged buildings next to it.

The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. last night on West Centre Street.

The fire quickly went to a second alarm.

Fire departments from Schuylkill County and neighboring Northumberland County were called in to help.

A dispatcher told us it appears that no one had to be transported to the hospital.

It's unclear how many people are displaced.

No word yet on how the fire started.