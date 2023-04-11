CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person was hurt when fire destroyed a home in Monroe County.
The fire broke out in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort.
Investigators say the fire was an accident.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Wednesday. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. There will be increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts this afternoon across New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the eastern shores of Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent across the region. Winds will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, highest around mid to late afternoon. Fine fuel moisture may be somewhat of a limiting factor, mainly across southern New Jersey, due to rainfall last Friday. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.
