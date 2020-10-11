Port Carbon fire
Lawrence Neff

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- A fire destroyed a home in Port Carbon early Sunday morning. 

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Pottsville St. in Port Carbon at around 1:40 a.m.

A 69 News photojournalist on the scene said police were able to rescue three people from the second floor and two additional people from the rear area of the home. 

No injuries were reported.

According to a Facebook post, a fundraiser has been started to support the family who lived on the second floor, which included a one month old baby. 

