WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday.

It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township.

Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene.

A photographer for 69 News says neighbors reported the fire after seeing flames shooting from the home. The neighbors were reportedly able to break into the home to save the dogs.

The home collapsed into the basement and appears to be a total loss.