Stroud Township house fire
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

STROUD TWP., Pa. - A fire gutted a home in Monroe County.

It broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cranberry Road in Stroud Township, near East Stroudsburg.

Authorities say the fire was mostly under control before midnight.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the home well into Monday morning.

A chicken coop on the property was also destroyed by the fire.

A photojournalist for 69 News at the scene says four people had to leave the home, including two children.

Authorities say the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

