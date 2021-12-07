WEST HAZLETON, Pa. – A small fire quickly turned into a massive blaze at the Weis Market grocery store in West Hazleton Monday night.
Firefighters were dispatched to the store on Susquehanna Boulevard (Route 93) just before 9:30 p.m. after a PPL lineman reported the fire, said Chief Richard Sparks, of the West Hazleton Fire Company.
Responding firefighters initially found a small fire on the roof, but it quickly spread.
"Before we had a chance to do much of anything, we had a complete 180-degree turn in the wind, and a big howl of wind came and grabbed a hold of the fire," Sparks said.
Crews quickly struck four alarms for additional manpower and water, and nearly 100 firefighters, including some from neighboring Schuylkill and Carbon counties, responded to the scene, officials said.
"We had to evacuate the roof immediately," Sparks said. "We had thick, black smoke. We had zero visibility, both on the roof and on the ground in the back. It was a little hairy there for a while."
Firefighters quickly went into defensive mode to fight the bulk of the fire.
"I've been a firefighter 45 years and I'll tell you...that was quite an unusual situation. I was scared there for a while," Sparks said. "...Really worried about my people on the roof."
One firefighter was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, though many others also likely suffered minor smoke inhalation because of the wind, Sparks said.
The blaze also spread to PetSmart next door. Firefighters and store workers were able to safely evacuate all animals, officials said.
Both the grocery store and PetSmart suffered severe damage.
A state police fire marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.