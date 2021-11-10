fire

RUSH TWP., Pa. – Crews were responding to a significant fire Wednesday morning at an outdoor furniture manufacturer in Rush Township, Schuylkill County.

Emergency communication officials said the call came in at 9:25 a.m. for a fire at Highwood USA's facility at 87 Tide Road in TIDE Industrial Park in Hometown. The company makes synthetic outdoor furniture.

The fire started when a pallet and wood caught fire and then spread to the building, officials say. The fire is also endangering multiple propane tanks.

Smoke could be seen miles away Wednesday morning. Officials said a local Emergency Management Agency coordinator was being notified to monitor air quality.

