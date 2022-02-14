RINGTOWN, Pa. - Flames destroyed a landmark business in a Schuylkill County borough early Monday morning, the third major business fire in the community in as many years.
Firefighters from Ringtown, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City, and Nuremberg, among others, were called to the unit block of West Main Street in Ringtown around 5:20 a.m. for a reported house fire.
“I don’t know where it started, but when we got here, that was already off,” Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said, referring to a home at West Main Street. “Then we did structure protection to the pizza shop and these apartments [at 31 West Main].”
Flames quickly spread from 19 West Main into the adjoining Rentschler’s Ice Cream Shop, a local staple.
He said the home at 19 West Main collapsed about 15 minutes into the firefight and the general store portion of Rentschler’s not long after.
Gilbert said no injuries were reported and a state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
Cold, windy conditions, he said, made firefighting efforts difficult, creating an icy scene and driving the fire through the buildings.
Gilbert said minimal damage was reported to Luna’s Pizzeria and apartments at 31 West Main. The fire is the third business fire in the small community since 2019. In April 2019, flames decimated a beer distributor, and a few months later, in July 2019, the Ringtown Mill.
Fire crews from a large area around east-central Pennsylvania responded to the scene, from as far away as Bloomsburg, Pitman and Mountain Top, Gilbert said, primarily for tankers. In all, crews from four counties responded.
By noon, most fire crews were clear of the scene.