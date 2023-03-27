ROSS TWP., Pa. - A woman and her dog had to escape the flames Monday that ravaged her Ross Township, Monroe County home.

"It was a lot of flames," said Caroline Valentine, who lives nearby. "I told my husband, 'the house is on fire. I hope she got out. I hope she got out.'"

Valentine rushed toward the thick smoke and discovered her neighbor did get out. She says she gave her a coat, and waited for first responders to arrive to Woodhaven Drive in Ross Township.

As firefighters battled flames bursting through the roof, neighbors teamed up to get the homeowner's dog to safety.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There's no word on what happened to the cat that was inside.

As for the house, all that's left are piles of walls and debris.

"We have the road department here with a backhoe," said Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Assistant Fire Chief Paul Warnick.

"We're just trying to tear open parts of the house. The house, it's going to get condemned. It's already a lost cause. So, they're tearing open parts of it, so we can put out whatever's left that's hot, so we don't get called back later for a rekindle."

Many wondered if something exploded, because they heard popping, but Warnick says that doesn't appear to be the case.

"Could have been spray paint cans, the tires on the car," said Warnick. "Could have been anything that was making the popping noise."

The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined. Firefighters believe it started in the front of the home, but it's too early to tell.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

"Heartbreaking," said Valentine.

Six departments from Monroe and Northampton counties responded.